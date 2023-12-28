  • Thursday, December 28, 2023
Akeredolu: Makinde declares three days mourning, flag to fly at half-mast

Remi Feyisipo

December 28, 2023

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and vice chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, has declared three days of state mourning for the deceased Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum and Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The governor, who gave this directive on Thursday, equally ordered that all flags at public offices in the state be flown at half mast for three days.

Governor Makinde had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman, visited the Ibadan home of the late Ondo State governor.
