Akeredolu flags off distribution of farm inputs to flood victims in Ondo

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has flagged off the distribution of farm inputs to the flood victims in the State.

Flagging off the distribution on Friday in Akure, the Ondo state capital, Governor Akeredolu said the distribution of the farm inputs was to encourage the food security and employment generation.

Governor Akeredolu, who was represented at the event by Olayato Aribo, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, said “about 50 graduate incubatees who were victims of flood disaster will be supported to mitigate their losses.

“IFAD has provided 5000 day old chicks, 280 bags of broiler starter, 280 bags of fish feeds of various sizes and 84 bags of NPK 15:15:15 fertilizer for distribution to the affected beneficiaries.

“All these are to ensure that the affected beneficiaries did not lose interest in their various chosen enterprises and also to encourage food security and employment generation. Ondo state government sincerely appreciate IFAD/LIFE-ND.”

Aribo, therefore, implored all the beneficiaries of the palliative to make judicious use of the inputs collected so that the effort of the donor agency would be handsomely rewarded.

While the state coordinator, IFAD/LIFE-ND Project, in Ondo state, Olawale Ademola, said the essence of the farm inputs distribution was to give succour to the victims of flood across the state in order not for them to lose interest in their various enterprises.

Ademola said, “IFAD/LIFE-ND Project decided to procured the inputs through the project named livelihood improvement enterprises in the Niger Delta to support them, the flood victims in the state. We need to give them the support, the palliative so that they will have interest to continue farming.”

He, therefore, urged the beneficiaries to use the farm inputs genuinely for the development of agriculture in the state.

Speaking in the same vein, Bunmi Oginleye, the Technical Assistant to the National Project Coordinator, LIFE-ND Project, said the essence of the event was to ensure that inputs and palliatives that were bought to support the flood victims are properly giving to the affected beneficiaries in Ondo state.

“With these inputs we are giving them, they will be able to sustain their businesses and no less than 50 people benefited from the palliatives,” he said.

Ogunleye, however, advised the beneficiaries to ensure that they make use of the farm inputs genuinely.

One of the beneficiaries who spoke with journalists at the event, Samuel Tinubu, thanked the IFAD/LIFE-ND Project for the gesture and promised on behalf of his co-beneficiaries that they will make use of the inputs very well.