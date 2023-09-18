Ajia urges govt to pursue policies that attract economic growth

Ibrahim Mohammed Ajia, president and chief executive officer, Funab Group of companies Ltd, on Friday said that Nigeria needed a divine intervention in her socio-economic and political challenges.

He urged all levels of government to pursue policies that can attract economic growth.

He also pleaded God to guide Nigerian leaders aright and to bring divine succor that will ameliorate the suffering of Nigerians.

Ajia, who stated this in a release by his Director of Communications, Abdulrahman Aliagan and made available to journalists to mark his 44th birthday, said: “I want to use the occasion of my birthday to pray to Almighty God to ease the sufferings of ordinary citizens in Nigeria, particularly in the face of the current economic crisis arising from the removal of fuel subsidy. I also pray God to guide Nigerian leaders aright and to bring divine succor that will ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians.

“I pray to God to help Nigerian leaders to govern with wisdom and integrity, so that they can work for the betterment of all citizens. I pray for a reformed judicial system that will guarantee respect and confidence in the rule of law. I pray for an end to corruption and violence in Nigeria as well overcoming other challenges that stand on our way to becoming a united, peaceful and prosperous nation.”

He however, called on all tiers of governments to pursue policies and programmes that will facilitate economic growth and development in the country admonishing that, policies that will have direct and positive impact on Nigerians must be adopted.

Ajia, a philanthropist and founder, MAI Foundation stressed that, “It is essential for the government to implement policies that will create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, provide jobs and establish social safety nets that will cushion the effects of economic hardship on the citizens.

He posits that, if the government implements policies that prioritise the welfare of the masses and encourages entrepreneurship, it will provide the needed impetus for economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction.

Read also: Nigeria’s economic solution beyond palliatives – Cleric

He added that, “I want to remind all of us that we are capable of achieving whatever we desire when we work together. Let us take pride in our history and culture and not to forget our roots or the struggles that have brought us to where we are today.

“Let us renew our commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous country for ourselves and our children. I pray that, our unity continues to be our strength to usher Nigeria into the promised land.

“As Nigeria is about to celebrate its 63 years of independence, come October 1, it is essential that the government and citizens alike commit to working towards building a stronger and more prosperous nation for all.”