Ajah shooting: There’ll be no cover-up, say Sanwo-Olu, I-GP

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Usman Baba Alkali, the inspector-general of police, (IGP), again, on Thursday, assured Nigerians that there would be no cover-up in the investigation and prosecution of the police officer who shot and killed Bolanle Raheem, a female lawyer, at the Ajah area of Lagos, on December 25.

They gave the assurance when Sanwo-Olu visited the I-GP at the police headquarters in Abuja, to get an update on what the police have so far done since the incident occurred on Christmas Day.

“We have come here to extend season greetings to the I-GP and also to get an update and to brief him as to the security situation of Lagos State, especially the recent unfortunate incident of the death of Omobolande Raheem by a bullet of a police officer and also an earlier incident that occurred weeks before then.

“We really need to get a sense of security architecture in the state. First, is to condemn the unfortunate incident; to express the grief of the government and the people of Lagos State, and to say how unfortunate at this period in our time to have incidents like this. But beyond that, is really how we can ensure that incidents like this are reduced to the barest minimum and what the government do that we are not currently doing to help the Nigeria Police and the Lagos State Police Command.

“For me as the governor of the state, I think it is important to come here and get a sense of how soon we can get to charge this officer to court. And we have gotten a very positive response and engagement from the inspector-general of police himself.”

“We are indeed hoping that this meeting will be useful. There are a lot of things we are taking back. We have called the Commissioner of Police in Lagos and he has also briefed us as to what they are doing in Lagos.

Essentially, it is to continue to work with the police, the things that we can do around providing some additional equipment that the police can use; things like body cameras and jointly have an advocacy programme that can enhance and improve public and police communication,” he said.

On his part, the I-GP assured the governor that there would not be any cover-up in handling the case of the deceased lawyer and the culprit.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu is here to find out about how far we have gone in terms of investigating the incident that happened in Lagos on Christmas Day. I can assure him that this incident will be investigated. The attorney-general of Lagos State will intervene in the case for him to take over the prosecution from the police.

“I can assure you that there is no going to be any hanky-panky on the issue. We are also saddened about the incident. I want to again extend my condolences to the family of the late Bolanle Raheem”, the police chief said.