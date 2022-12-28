Ajah shooting: Police release 2 officers

The police command in Lagos State says two police officers arrested alongside Dambri Vandi, the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) said to have pulled the trigger that killed Omobolale Raheem, would be released as they were not involved in the shooting.

The command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to NAN on Tuesday, while giving an update on the killing.

The police in Lagos, on Christmas Day, arrested Dambri Vandi, and two other officers attached to Ajiwe police station in the Ajah area for allegedly killing a female lawyer, Omobolale Raheem.

Hundeyin said they were taken into protective custody immediately and were later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for thorough investigation. He said the two police officers arrested alongside Vandi were detained for interrogation and testimonies.

“The two police men arrested with the ASP, who killed the lawyer will be released today (Tuesday) after giving their testimonies to the command.

“They were arrested because they saw what happened. They were not the ones who allegedly killed the woman. They have given their stories on what happened and the CP has ordered that they should be released while investigations continue,” he said.

On the update about similar killing of one Gafaru Buraimoh on December 7, by a police officer from the same Ajiwe police station, Hundeyin said that the officer was still in detention, yet to be charged to court.

He added that the police officer was yet to be arraigned because his dismissal order has not been released.

“There are indeed consequences. The officer is still in detention at the SCID. His investigation is being wrapped up.

“Once his dismissal order comes out, he will be charged to court immediately,” he said.

Hundeyin said that there was nothing wrong with the spot or area where the killings took place, but the officers, who killed would be held responsible for their actions.

He noted that when the first incident occurred on December 7, the commissioner of police, Abiodun Alabi, changed the DPO of the station after the incident.

“This has become one too many, especially, bearing in mind that a similar incident occurred at the same location less than three weeks ago. The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedure (SOP) and rules of engagement of the police force, and to say the least is embarrassing.

“Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement, to put an end to such avoidable ugly incidents,” Hundeyin said.

The spokesman appealed to residents of the state to remain calm as the command was already in touch with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure justice is done.