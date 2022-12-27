Ajah Shooting: Billionaire Realtors demands prosecution of culprit

The Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG), a top real estate brokerage firm in Nigeria is demanding for the prosecution of all responsible for the murder of Omobolanle Raheem, a lawyer and realtor under its auspices, who was killed by a gunshot of a police officer on December 25, 2022 at the Ajah area of Lagos.

In a statement signed by Tony Kolawole, the president of BRG, the group urged Inspector General of Police to ensure that the ugly incident does not just end at just investigation but also prosecution of the culprit involved in the shooting.

According to reports, Omobolanle Raheem was shot dead in a car when she and her family members drove back home from service on Christmas Day when trying to make a U-turn under the Ajah Bridge. The death and incident has also been confirmed by Benjamin Hundeyin, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command.

Reacting to the news, the Lagos state Governor took to his social media platform to empathize with the family, condemn the act and appeal to residents to remain calm and not take law into their hands. Still, the group reiterated their stance of ensuring justice gets served while encouraging its members to allow the law to take its course.

Read also: Ajah killing: Buhari directs police to take ‘strongest action against culprits

“Until her death, the deceased was a prominent member of the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG) and has contributed immensely to the growth of the group. Although the Lagos state Governor and a number of public office holders have condemned this act and promised to follow through the justice process, we still urge the authorities to deliver prompt and diligent prosecution of the culprits.”

“The BRG wishes to state emphatically that human lives matter and should not be wasted wantonly. Sadly, Bolanle was also pregnant. The primary duty of the Government through the security agencies is to ensure the security of citizens. It is, therefore, unfortunate that the police should spray bullets at civilians. We hope that Omobolanle’s case receives timely justice and serves as a deterrent to ‘trigger happy’ officers,” the statement reads.