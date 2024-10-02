Aiyedatiwa pardons 19 convicts in Ondo, Fintiri frees two in Adamawa

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Governor of Ondo State

Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ondo State governor, has extended perogative of mercy to 117 convicts, granting 19 outright release and reducing sentences for others.

This decision, which was made in accordance with the 1999 Constitution, was said to have followed Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy recommendations.

The governor signed the release orders on September 27, 2024, effective October 1, 2024, coinciding with Nigeria’s 64th Independence celebrations.

Olukayode Ajulo, State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday identified the Council’s meticulous assessment of each application.

He said Governor Aiyedatiwa’s actions demonstrated his commitment to decongesting Correctional facilities and Justice Sector Reforms, reaffirming the belief in individual redemption.

Similarly, Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has granted pardon to two inmates serving various sentences to mark the Independence Day celebration in the State.

The inmates, Chai Yerima and Mohammed Bapeto were pardoned at the Yola Old Medium Security Custodial Centre and Medium Security Custodial Centre, Jada.

Governor Fintiri’s decision followed the recommendation of the Council on the Prerogative of Mercy, in line with Section 212 (i) (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

By virtue of this pardon, the remainder of their sentences had been remitted whole.

Governor Fintiri, who ordered their immediate discharge with immediate effect, also urged the freed inmates to use the opportunity to reform and become productive members of the society.

He further counselled them to be law-abiding, seek rehabilitation, pursue education and skills, reconnect with family and community, and show gratitude for this second chance.

