AITEO terminates security contract over alleged fraudulent activities

Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company (AEEPCO), has terminated “with immediate effect” its security surveillance, contractual arrangements, or agreements with Clement Amunaboye, a lawyer trading under the name and style of Amotoi Global Services Ltd over various alleged damaging nefarious activities.

The oil firm also terminated any similar contract with three others: Obiene M Obiene, also known as Organiser, Thomas Livingstone and Christopher Ezekiel Enu.

AITEO is the operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)/Aiteo Joint Venture on OML 29.

In a statement made available on Monday, July 1, 2023, AEEPCO alerted the public and, in particular, “all regulatory and government authorities within the oil and gas industry, all law enforcement and security agencies.

“All relevant third parties associated or connected with matters relating to the security of its operating installations and infrastructure, howsoever connected or wheresoever located.”

According to the company, the developments followed the “confirmation of the occurrence of various damaging nefarious activities that have compromised our operations, constituting grave safety violations, manifesting high fraud, injurious criminal activity, gross negligence and the unacceptable cumulative exposure of our assets and business, perpetrated by the within-named entities and individual security contractor and service providers.

“Accordingly, any/all relationships/transactions with them, whether jointly or severally, purportedly on our behalf, cease forthwith.

“Any further involvement with these entities or individuals ostensibly pertaining to our company is hereby disclaimed.”

Commenting on this development, Victor Okoronkwo, AEEPCO’s group managing director, said: “For years, our company and its stakeholders have borne the worst impact of the consequences of crude theft, facilities vandalization, crude trafficking culminating not only in substantial financial losses but causing severe disruption to our operations.

“Despite the painful price we have had to pay, it is particularly galling to discover that we have been undermined by the entities or individuals who are supposed to secure our facilities and output.

“This speaks to the depth of the decay and the severity of the problem facing producers like us and calls for a heightened, urgent and comprehensive escalation and implementation of corrective measures.”