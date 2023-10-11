Aisha Salisu, breaking the norm in energy sector

Aisha Salisu is the visionary chief executive officer (CEO) behind March Energy. Salisu’s achievements are marked, not only by her meteoric rise in a traditionally male-dominated industry, but also by her unwavering dedication to sustainability and gender equality.

From a young age, she displayed an insatiable curiosity, particularly in the field of science and technology. Her parents, recognising her potential, offered unwavering support for her educational pursuits.

Salisu’s academic odyssey led her to prestigious institutions worldwide. She graduated in Political Science from Bayero University Kano and earned an MSc in Oil and Gas with Energy Management from the University of East London, where her fascination with sustainable energy solutions first ignited.

Read also: AfDB to disburse $250m into Nigeria’s off-grid energy sector

Her commitment to creating a more sustainable future became evident as she delved deeper into the world of renewable energy during her academic journey.

Salisu’s influence transcends boardroom boundaries; it’s inextricably linked with her fervor for empowering women in an industry often dominated by men. Her remarkable journey has been characterised by her use of her own achievements to inspire and uplift other women navigating their aspirations, all while boldly confronting gender imbalances.

Over the years, Salisu has initiated projects aimed at women’s empowerment, equipping them with the tools to challenge societal norms and reach positions that once seemed out of reach. Her advocacy centres around leveling the playing field for women and closing the persistent gender gap.

“We need to identify and reward women who show resilience in their industries. We need to actively bridge the gender gap,” she said.

Salisu envisions a world where women, just like their male counterparts, harness networks, build support systems, and lead industries. She calls upon women in positions of authority to mentor and uplift their peers, constructing a formidable network of support and empowerment.

Her extraordinary work in the energy sector and her advocacy for gender equality has led to her co-founding the heartwarming NGO, ‘Care4Heroes.’

This organisation is a testament to her unwavering dedication to alleviating the plight of widows and children of fallen soldiers, a cause that resonates deeply with her compassionate spirit.

Care4Heroes mirrors her commitment to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those who have sacrificed so much for their nations.

The organisation provides essential support and resources to these families, infusing hope, comfort, and a pathway to a brighter future.

Salisu’s journey, from a male-dominated industry, to becoming a pioneer of sustainable energy, a fervent advocate for gender equality, and a co-founder of Care4Heroes, is an epic narrative of unyielding determination and a commitment to positive change. Her leadership at March Energy shines as a beacon of hope for all those endeavouring to transform the world.

Read also: Why we must invest in workforce training to fill skill gap in energy sector

As she continues to steer March Energy’s transformation, advocate for gender equality, and provide unwavering support to the families of fallen soldiers through Care4Heroes, Salisu emerges not only as an innovative CEO but as a symbol of progress, empowerment, and boundless compassion.

Her vision for a more sustainable, equitable, and compassionate world is a testament to the transformative power of leadership, perseverance, and a heart full of compassion.

In her world, gender disparities fade away, and the needs of those who have given so much to their nations are met with empathy.