Airtel CEO leads discussion at ADVAN forum

Airtel Nigeria CEO, Segun Ogunsanya is expected to lead a discussion on ‘strategic leadership in turbulent times’ at Advertising Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) online forum on Thursday (today).

The chief marketing officer (CMO) forum is expected to have in attendance top Nigerian CEOS and CMOS to discuss requisite leadership capabilities in disruptive times.

The ADVAN CMO Forum was birthed out of a need to provide the nation’s business leaders with a platform to hold meaningful discourse on ways to better navigate the fast-changing marketing communications and business landscape. The platform has hosted several pertinent conversations on effective marketing and business leadership for the future. The 2020 edition which focused on “Effective Marketing in a VUCA environment” saw over 70 CMOS in attendance, according to a statement.

Bunmi Adeniba, the acting president of ADVAN said: “creativity, innovation and best strategies will be meaningless in turbulent times without a strong cohesive driver, more than ever before strategic leadership is requisite for business sustainability and growth”.

The Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) which is the only body in Nigeria which represents the collective interests of ‘advertisers’ (corporate organizations that engage in high-level marketing), was founded to advance the interest of the marketing industry in Nigeria.