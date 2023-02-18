Airlines divert, cancel flights over poor weather

Flights from Lagos to most northern States were on Saturday morning delayed, diverted and cancelled over low visibility as a result of the poor weather condition.

For instance most airlines on Saturday morning diverted their Kano bound flights and made air returns to Lagos.

Air Peace on Saturday morning diverted it’s Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Ilorin flights.

A source at Air Peace said in the last new days, the airline has had to delay flights to the north as a result of low visibility.

Other airlines operating northern routes are also delaying and cancelling their flights.

Air Peace had on Saturday morning issued a weather advisory alerting passengers of flight delays due to weather.

In a circular by the airline to it’s passengers, it stated, “The weather in some of our destinations is currently below operating minimum and this has inevitably created delays across our network today.

“The poor visibility also led to the diversion of Lagos-Kano and Lagos-Ilorin flights this morning.

“While weather is beyond our control, we regret the inconveniences caused by these disruptions as we work hard to minimise the impact on our operations.”