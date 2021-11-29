Air Peace resumes Dubai flights Dec 1

Air Peace has unveiled plans to resume its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021.

This is consequent upon the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

“Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard,” the airline stated.

In March, direct flights between both countries were suspended over issues relating to COVID-19 test requirements.

