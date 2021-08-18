Air Peace launches Ibadan operations as Makinde pledges support

Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, on Tuesday, launched scheduled flight operations to Ibadan Airport as the airline was received by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji at the Airport.

The inaugural flight, operated with the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, touched down at about 11 am and was greeted with a water cannon by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, fire service unit.

In his welcome address, Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State said the coming of Air Peace airline to the state is a big relief to the teaming city travelers as the airline has immediately “crashed the airfare from Ibadan to Abuja to affordable level”.

Makinde, who said the state would make the route an economically viable one for the airline, added: “The coming of Air Peace will strengthen and enhance the economy of the state. We have a dry Port here that will facilitate the clearing of goods in record time. This will take the stress off importers in the state and neighboring states and save them the stress of going to Lagos port to clear goods”.

Read also: Here’s why Green Africa may not be Nigeria’s cheapest airline

Speaking, Allen Onyema, the Chairman of Air Peace, promised to link Ibadan to every geo-political zone of the country. He also said the opening of the Ibadan route is part of the airline’s “no-city-left-behind” aimed at interconnecting various cities across.

Onyema asserted: “Plans are already on to commence Port Harcourt to Ibadan flight. Abuja, Ibadan to Kano flight is also already in the pipeline. I believe in the oneness of Nigeria. As a nationalist, I am going to connect all cities in the country.

“I will link Ibadan to the South-South, South East, North East, North West and every part of the country. I believe in the unity of the country”, he disclosed.

Other dignitaries who witnessed the inaugural flight of Air Peace included officials of the Oyo State Government, former National Assembly members, including Senator Kola Balogun and Chief Lekan Alabi who delivered the Olubadan welcome address.