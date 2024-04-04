Air Peace increases capacity on London route as demand rises

Air Peace Airline has announced that due to the overwhelming demand and interest on its London route, the airline has decided to increase the capacity on the capacity on the route.

“This means that more seats are now available. Air Peace would like to thank the Nigerian population both in Nigeria and in the United Kingdom for their support.

“We do not take it for granted, and we would be doing our best to make the whole country proud,” the airline said in a statement.

Stanley Olisa, spokesperson for Air Peace explained to BusinessDay that the airline increased capacity by opening more bookings to accommodate passengers that would want to book months ahead.

“What we did was to open more bookings for more months. We noticed that people were complaining that they were not able to book ahead of time. So we had to make more seats available for months ahead” Olisa said.

He however mentioned that the management of Air Peace may decide to increase frequencies soon depending how demand rise on the route.