Air Peace diverts flights over poor weather

Air Peace on Thursday diverted some of its flights as a result of poor weather condition.

In a statement by the airline via it’s Twitter handle, it disclosed that it’s Owerri- Abuja flight and Ibadan-Abuja were diverted to Kano and Enugu because of poor weather.

“Our Owerri- Abuja (14:20) flight was diverted to Kano while Ibadan-Abuja (13:00) and Yola-Abuja (12:20) flights were diverted to Enugu due to sudden unfavorable weather in Abuja.

“These diversions caused several delays and rerouting of some of our flights today but be assured that Air Peace will not compromise on safety.

“We regret the inconveniences caused and are doing everything possible to minimise the impact of the disruptions,” the airline stated.