Flight operations continue as FAAN repairs Lagos airport runway

FAAN
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said flight operations would not be disrupted as a result of the ongoing repairs being carried out at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) runway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN said the airport runway is not closed but a part of the runway is under repairs and flight operations have continued without any disruption.

“Flight operations have continued. Only a part of the runway is going through maintenance work. There is no disruption of flight operations at all. Flights are still landing and taking off,” Hope-Ivbaze said.

BusinessDay’s checks show that the runway maintenance will take a duration of eight weeks.

Hope-Ivbaze however the authority’s commitment to safety, security and comfort.

