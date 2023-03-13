Flight operations continue as FAAN repairs Lagos airport runway

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said flight operations would not be disrupted as a result of the ongoing repairs being carried out at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) runway in Ikeja, Lagos.

Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, the acting general manager, corporate affairs, FAAN said the airport runway is not closed but a part of the runway is under repairs and flight operations have continued without any disruption.

“Flight operations have continued. Only a part of the runway is going through maintenance work. There is no disruption of flight operations at all. Flights are still landing and taking off,” Hope-Ivbaze said.

BusinessDay’s checks show that the runway maintenance will take a duration of eight weeks.

Hope-Ivbaze however the authority’s commitment to safety, security and comfort.