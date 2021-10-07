Air Peace chairman denies involvement in deployment of military personnel to Ihiala council

The chairman/CEO of Air Peace, Allen Onyema has denied the allegation that he collaborated with the Anambra state government to deploy soldiers to Ihiala Local Government.

Onyema who said he was totally ignorant of any deployment of military personnel anywhere in the state, expressed shock that mischief-makers could level allegation against him from the figment of their imagination without flinching at such unscrupulous act.

He also expressed shock at the rate some people unleash propaganda and vendetta to get at his person who has always stood for peace and has significantly contributed to the development of his community and also empowered youths by creating jobs for thousands of Nigerians.

“My attention has been drawn to a recorded voice trending in the social media in which I was mentioned as having collaborated with the Anambra State government in the deployment of military personnel to Mbosi junction on the Onitsha-Owerri express road that resulted in the killing of two youths from the area.

“I find this accusation one too many and very unfortunate. I didn’t know that there were even soldiers stationed anywhere in the whole of local government area not to talk of bringing them to that particular spot.

“There is no truth whatsoever in this assertion. It remains what it is: naked mischief aimed at smearing my name and bringing me in direct confrontation with my people who actually know better,” Onyema said.

Expressing shock at the allegation, Onyema said he does not even believe in the use of force to settle the issues at hand, but believes in dialogue and nonviolence, which are a more potent way to ensure the reign of peace in any society.

“So how could I have brought in soldiers? Who am I? I do not exercise executive political powers at any level of government and therefore cannot deploy soldiers or any security personnel for any reason. I am also not the Chief of Army Staff or even the commander of the smallest military formation in Nigeria. From where do I have powers to move soldiers around the country for military duties? I have not ever suggested the use of force or army to solve problems that dialogue and peaceful engagement can solve and I will never do that.

“What was or is my offence? If this is about my persistent call for all sides to apply peaceful means to resolve national differences, I would like to reiterate that I cannot call for war in my homeland in order to please certain quarters.

“I am doing God’s work by calling for peace at all times. Constantly demonising and calling me all manner of bad names is unhelpful as it is shocking and unfortunate,” he said.

Onyema said he was bewildered that anyone could suggest that he would with all intents and purposes bring armed soldiers to kill his own people or any other persons for that matter, describing it as the height of callousness by anybody.

“What do I stand to gain from doing that after providing thousands of jobs for teaming Igbo youths and other Nigerians? I touch lives on daily basis and will never support anything that could harm anyone. I am emboldened by real facts to say that this campaign of calumny will not fly. I have done more for Igboland and Nigeria to be truly appreciated and undeserving of this kind of deliberate falsehood to paint me in bad light,” Onyema said.