Air Peace CEO pledges N50m reward for Super Eagles if they win AFCON Cup

Air Peace Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, has promised to give the Nigerian Super Eagles the sum of fifty million naira, if they win the ongoing African Cup of Nations, which kicked off on January 9, 2022.

Onyema, who made the pledge in Garoua, Cameroon, while speaking to the Super Eagles during half time in their opening game against the Egyptians, stressed that the players carry the hopes and aspirations of over 200 million people and 350 ethnicities on their young shoulders, urging them to give their best and win the trophy. He also promised to give 10 million naira for every goal scored in the Eagles’ opening match against Egypt.

His words: “We believe in what you can do, you have the strength as a team. Remember what I told you during the qualifying series. That it is not just an ordinary football match. You are carrying the hopes and aspirations of over 350 ethnic nationalities of our beautiful country. You’re playing for the unity of Nigeria. This is your time to play your part in cementing the unity of this nation, as Nigerians from North, South, East and West will celebrate in unison. Do us proud and when you come back with the cup, I’m going to give you 50 million naira”.

Onyeka used the medium, again, to harp on the uniting powers of football as whenever the Eagles are playing, Nigerians jettison their ethnic and religious sentiments and forge a united font in support of the team.

It can be recalled that during the qualifying stages, the Air Peace helmsman delivered a similar unity-themed and motivational speech to the Super Eagles on board one of the airline’s brand new Embraer 195-E2 aircraft, and gave them a cheque of 20 million naira. The Falcons of the 1999 squad were also beneficiaries of 10 million naira from the aviation cognoscente during the 3rd NFF-Aiteo Football Awards last year in Lagos.

Air Peace is the official airline sponsor of the Nigerian National Teams.