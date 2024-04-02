Air Peace alerts passengers of fake UK website

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest carrier has alerted passengers of fake website ‘www.flyairpeace.uk, which was created to defraud people.

In a statement by Air Peace, it stated that the creators of the website used some of its brand collateral to design the fake website and presented it as the airline’s booking platform.

“We would like to disassociate the Air Peace brand from this fraudulent site because it is not owned by us.

“Members of the public should totally ignore the site as it is impersonating Air Peace and fleecing passengers,” the airline stated.

Air Peace on 30th of March, 2024 commenced daily flight to Gatwick.London.