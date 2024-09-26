Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation urges media to bridge knowledge gaps, support public sector reforms

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has called on the media to take a more proactive role in addressing the knowledge gap surrounding public sector reforms and fostering greater civic participation in Nigeria.

This appeal follows the release of the Foundation’s in-depth research study on the successes and shortcomings of past and present public service reforms in the country.

One of the key findings of the study highlights the crucial role that the media plays in shaping public understanding of these reforms.

According to the research, there are significant gaps in public knowledge regarding the ongoing efforts to reform Nigeria’s public sector. The Foundation emphasized that the media can serve as a vital tool in educating citizens about the workings of public service institutions and the significance of these reforms for national development.

“The media has a responsibility to foster greater civic engagement by providing balanced, informed, and responsible journalism that not only highlights the challenges of reform but also celebrates its successes,” the Foundation stated.

The research also pointed out that increased awareness about reforms could lead to stronger public support and participation, which are critical to ensuring the success of initiatives aimed at improving governance and efficiency within the public service.

The Foundation believes that media engagement is pivotal in sustaining momentum for reform efforts, particularly in addressing the inefficiencies and challenges faced by Nigeria’s public sector.

The research highlights several enablers that have contributed to the success of some reform initiatives, as well as the challenges and impediments that have undermined sustained success in others.

It also offers recommendations for improving future public service reforms and stresses the importance of public understanding and engagement in the reform process.

As part of the research, surveys were conducted with over 1,600 respondents, including political functionaries, civil servants, civic actors, service recipients, private sector organizations, and citizens, including 690 youths under 40 years old. The comprehensive survey helped identify key issues affecting reform implementation in Nigeria.

The study introduced the “Multiple Fiefdoms Theory,” which describes how Nigeria’s public service operates in a dual environment: one governed by formal regulations and the other influenced by informal systems of patronage and traditional power structures.

This theory sheds light on the complexities of reform implementation in Nigeria, where allegiance to ethnic, religious, or political groups often clashes with national interests.

The research also shows that despite efforts such as the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Innovation Plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25) and other national reform plans aimed at restoring professionalism, meritocracy, and accountability, the study notes that external influences on the public service have hindered progress. These external pressures have often caused the civil service to serve parochial interests, rather than the broader national good.

This follows the completion of the interim report for the research study, the Foundation convened a National Workshop on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Themed Rethinking Reforms: Why Many Reforms Fail in Nigeria and What We Can Do About It, the workshop provided a platform to share research findings and gather stakeholder views on reform challenges.

Key participants included government officials, civil society actors, private sector representatives, and the media.

The Foundation has since continued its stakeholder engagement by conducting focus group sessions aimed at understanding the root causes of reform failures. These sessions seek to gather actionable insights from various stakeholders to refine the recommendations and inform ongoing and future public sector reform initiatives.

The Foundation urges stakeholders to collaborate in eliminating the barriers to successful public service reform and to accelerate efforts that can drive meaningful change and noted that Insights gathered from the ongoing focus group sessions will be incorporated into future reform initiatives.