Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation reaffirms commitment to public service excellence

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, chairman, Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has reiterated the organisation’s commitment to ensuring excellence in Nigeria’s public service.

The chairman made this commitment during a courtesy visit to the newly appointed Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Didi Walson-Jack. He commended the Civil Service for its crucial role in delivering essential public services to Nigerians.

Reflecting on the collaboration between the OHCSF and the Foundation, which began with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017 and was renewed in 2021, the chairman said that the Foundation remained committed to supporting Walson-Jack in achieving the objectives of her new mandate, continuing the legacy of public service excellence.

“Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation is a public sector-focused philanthropic organisation founded by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede to improve the lives of Africans through transformed public service delivery and increased access to quality primary healthcare.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation accomplishes its mission by supporting the reform initiatives of public sector entities, providing financing, consulting support, and capacity-building programmes and resources for the public sector workforce. The Foundation provides funding and strategic support to drive the work of affiliate organisations such as ABC Health, the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), the Nigerian Solidarity Support Fund (NSSF), and others,” the foundation noted in a statement issued on Monday.

Walson-Jack, in her response, emphasised the importance of such partnerships in enhancing the delivery of public services and welcomed the Foundation’s continued support in achieving her vision for the Civil Service.

In her remarks, Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, Executive Vice-Chair of the Foundation, reinforced the Foundation’s pledge to provide strategic support at no cost to the Civil Service. She highlighted the Foundation’s ability to leverage its extensive network of local and international expertise, as it had successfully done with previous Civil Service leadership, to ensure the realisation of key reforms and initiatives.

“The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation remains committed to fostering these relationships and advancing its mission to transform public service delivery across Nigeria and the wider African continent.”

