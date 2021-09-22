AIESEC alumni, LCCI prioritise youth development for improved management practice

AIESEC alumni Nigeria (AAN) in partnership with the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to host the 37th edition of the Omolayole Management Lecture series which aims to improve management practices locally and globally.

The 2021 lecture, themed African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)- prospects for African youth leadership, looks to groom youths and empower them to function effectively and efficiently in managerial roles going forward.

Chinyere Almona, director-general, LCCI said the OML series is held annually in honour of Michael Omolayole in recognition of his numerous contributions and selfless service towards the development of the indigenous managerial leadership in multinational companies across Nigeria.

“The lecture is a brainchild of AlESEC Alumni Nigeria as part of its activities and Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives aimed at addressing socio-economic issues of national and international concerns, the LCCI is also eager to work on this project that will promote management capabilities in Nigeria,” she said.

Read also: BellaNaija leads talks on industrialisation of Africas fashion sector

Bunmi Abejirin, president, AAN, said the lecture aims to address tropical issues affecting Nigeria and the international community which has prompted the churning out of conceptual ideas for development.

She added that the 37th edition is focused on youth leadership because the youth population in Africa is more than poised to play a vital role in the AfCFTA

“We are grooming youths for the future through this lecture, it also serves as a platform to motivate youth leadership while we make sure that the youth are given the opportunity to take part in the AfCFTA,” she said.

She added that after the lecture, youth attendees will be provided with various opportunities including mentorship, internship and networking.

Tony Fadaka, Registrar & Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM) said the OML was established to drive best management practice, good leadership, social responsibility while optimizing resources especially manpower, in order to achieve a high level of growth in Nigeria.

“The youths are the leaders of tomorrow hence we have to prepare them for proper management roles beyond Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Michael Nwosu, president of, the organising committee said the lecture will have guests from diverse sectors of the economy, including CEOs of blue-chip corporations, management gurus, related government agencies, the Nigeria diaspora community, and financial institutions.

He added that the hybrid lecture is scheduled to hold on the 30th of September by 3pm at the LCCI conference hall, Lagos and via Zoom.

The 2021 lecture host partners include the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (IPM), Nigeria Institute of Management (NIM), and Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA), all of which Michael Omolayole has played a significant role over the years.