A’Ibom seeks partnership with Turkey to develop agriculture

The Akwa Ibom State government is in talks with the Turkish government on a partnership to develop agriculture in the state Governor Umo Eno made this known during a courtesy visit to Hidayet Bayraktar, the ambassador of the Republic of Turkey to Nigeria,

Governor Eno listed agriculture as one of the areas of priority by his administration, adding that the state is willing and ready to partner with key players in the global agricultural sub-sector.

Turkey ranks high in agricultural production per hectare, and the government provides many opportunities and financial support for agri-business.

In Turkey, agriculture is one of the most important economic platforms that contribute to the growth of the country’s economy and it is a major producer of wheat, sugar, milk, poultry, cotton, tomatoes, and other fruits and vegetables, as well as apricots and hazelnuts for which it ranks as top producer in the world.

Eno, who was conducted around the Green House at the Turkey embassy, assured the ambassador that Akwa Ibom, ‘one of the most peaceful states in the country’, has arable land which, if maximally cultivated, could feed its people, the country and more.

According to him, “agriculture is our major focus, so we will like to work with you to achieve our goal of the agricultural revolution, and I can assure you that you will enjoy Akwa Ibom State.”

In his response, the Turkish ambassador to Nigeria, thanked Governor Eno for the visit and assured him that his country will not hesitate to partner with the state government to achieve its aim of revolutionising the agricultural sector.