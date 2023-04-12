Agusto & Co. assigns ‘Bbb’ credit rating to Fast Credit

Fast Credit Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institutions has been rated ‘Bbb’ with a stable outlook by Agusto & Co.

According to Agusto, the investment grade rating reflects the Company’s good profitability, adequate capitalisation, competent and experienced management team, and an array of innovative products.

“Fast Credit is delighted to have successfully completed its debut external credit rating with Agusto & Co, which resulted in an investment grade rating of Bbb,” said Emeka Iloelunachi, the managing director and CEO.

He noted that the company’s key strengths were taken into consideration and Agusto placed emphasis on our strong profitability, good capitalization, experienced management team, asset quality and a variety of innovative products.

“We at FCL, are excited as this marks a first step towards other strategic initiatives that will continue to provide the Company with a competitive advantage,” Iloelunachi said.

Read also: Credit Guarantees: A missing piece in expanding SMEs access to finance?

He explained that the company provides assorted and innovative types of credit products such as payroll lending, consumer products, SME, and corporate lending products to private and public sector employees and entities.

“The Company also provides high-yielding investment products and target savings to individuals and institutional investors,” Iloelunachi added.

Fast Credit commenced its operations in August 2014, offering various investment and loan products to both public and private sector employees and Small and Medium Sized enterprises.

Over the years, Fast Credit has significantly evolved with the main priority being the provision of exceptional services to its customers.