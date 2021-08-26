AGS Tribe launches Herconomy co-operative multipurpose society

AGS Tribe Africa’s first digital platform for women has launched the Herconomy Co-operative Multipurpose Society comprising 20 founding members. This took place on the 19th of August 2021.

The AGS Tribe was launched in 2019 to connect women to economic opportunities such as grants, jobs, loans et cetera.

Since then, the community has grown from just a group of about 100 women on Telegram to a well-established organisation with a mobile app with over 14,000 members.

Since their launch, they have trained over 80,000 women online and offline, they have given grants to over 50 people.

To deepen their mission of enabling the success of women, they noticed a gap in the empowerment of women, which was financial, so they launched the Herconomy Cooperative Multipurpose Society and inaugurated 20 founding members into the cooperative.

Speaking at the inauguration, Opeoluwa Moshood, the Lagos State Cooperative officer mentioned stressed that for members to be able to start applying for loans within the Cooperative, it is advisable for them to have saved for at least 6 months.

Ife Durosinmi Etti, founder, AGS Tribe mentioned that “launching this Cooperative is just a first step on our mission to owning a female-focused bank here in Nigeria, we will build a world where women can thrive and we are honoured that AGS Tribe is championing this movement.”

With this, more women will have access to financial facilities that would have been harder to access.

Titi Awe, secretary AGS Tribe also mentioned that this cooperative would impact even more women in Nigeria. “We are already a community with so many benefits, adding this to our already existing benefits within the community is mind-blowing. The 20 women in attendance represented the diversity of AGS tribe community members, as women from various walks of life were ably represented. There were lawyers, a pilot, Bankers, COOs of multinationals, and various business owners as founding members of the Co-operative Society.”

Thereafter, all the members signed the legal documents that made them part of the Herconomy Co-operative Multi-purpose Society. After the inauguration, all members were presented with inaugural certificates and had a few minutes of networking and afternoon tea.

This move marks a new chapter in the progress of the AGS tribe’s journey to create a wholesome economic financial institution to meet the needs of underserved females and create vast opportunities for growth for women in Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.

The newly inaugurated executives are:

President: Ife Durosinmi-Etti (founding partner AGS Tribe)

Secretary: Titilope Awe

Treasurer: Dolapo Sanusi Ola

Financial Secretary: Tolu Adeniran

Asst. General Secretary: Mojiasola Folarin-Lawal

The AGS Tribe remains committed to the cause of driving the economic empowerment of women, and you can download the AGS Tribe App on iOS or for Android to get daily opportunities for jobs, grants and much more sent directly to you.