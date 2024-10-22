Agriculture minister calls for collaboration on Antimicrobial Resistance Plan

Abubakar Kyari, Nigeria's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security

Abubakar Kyari, the minister of Agriculture and Food Security, has called for a stronger collaboration among stakeholders under the one health approach in the implementation of the new National Action Plan(NAP) on Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) to ensure improved public health, food security and sustainable development in the country.

Speaking in Abuja recently, the minister stated that the new NAP on AMR has six strategic objectives which include, strengthening leadership and surveillance systems, improving public awareness, implementing infection prevention and control programmes, access to quality microbials’;, and increasing the knowledge capacity of relevant stakeholders.

The minister who was represented by the director, of Planning and Policy Coordination, Ibrahim Tanimu pointed out that the implementation plan was aimed at addressing the challenges of Antimicrobial Resistance in the human, animal and environmental sectors.

He further stated that “in line with the political declaration at the just concluded United Nation’s General Assembly, the ministry recognized that antimicrobial resistance is one of the most urgent global health threats and development challenges”.

“Antimicrobial resistance is predicted to cause about 11% decline in livestock production in low-income countries by 2050”.

He added that to curb Antimicrobial resistance, the Ministry has established a network of laboratories to support AMR surveillance and developed national guidelines for the use of antimicrobial drugs in animals to guide animal health practitioners.

He further stated that in collaboration with Food and Agriculture Organizations (FAO), the ministry had developed Bio Securities Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for poultry and aquaculture sectors.

He therefore pledged the ministry’s full commitment to the implementation of the activities of the new National Action Plan.

In his remarks, Muhammed Ali Pate, the minister of Health and Social Welfare, emphasized the federal government’s dedication to protecting citizens’ health and well-being.

He revealed that “AMR occurs when microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites evolve and develop the ability to survive treatments that once killed them or inhibited their growth.”

Pate also explained that the Second National Action Plan on AMR aims to mitigate the impact of antimicrobial resistance, which claimed 4.7 million lives globally in 2020.

Earlier in his Goodwill Message, the World Health Organization’s country representative, Walter Kazadi Mulombo, pointed out that the world has reached a critical milestone in understanding the environment’s impact on antimicrobial resistance.

He also noted that this achievement demonstrates leadership, ownership and drive to address the pressing issue.

In his presentation, the Co-chair of the AMR Technical Working Group, Kabir Junaid stated that the adoption of the document was crucial as it would direct the country on what it should focus on combating anti-microbial resistance.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling and launch of the new National Action Plan on AMR and the National Genomics Surveillance Strategy.

Share