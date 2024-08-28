Agric, healthcare exempted as Canada to reduces temporary foreign workers by over 60,000

Canada is set to significantly reduce the number of temporary foreign workers it admits, cutting back by tens of thousands as it seeks to reverse the expansion of the programme introduced in 2022.

However, certain sectors—such as agriculture, food processing, construction, and healthcare — will be exempt from these changes.

“We’re looking at the various streams to make sure that as we move forward, Canada remains a place that is positive in its support for immigration, but also responsible in the way we integrate and make sure there’s pathways to success for everyone who comes to Canada,” Justin Trudeau, the country’s prime minister said.

Read also:Adamawa workers to get N70,000 minimum wage August — Fintiri

The government therefore has committed to additional measures aimed at reducing the temporary resident population to 5% of Canada’s total population within three years. As of April, this share stood at 6.8%, with the Bank of Canada projecting a further increase.

This move comes as the government grapples with the challenge of reducing the overall number of temporary residents in the country. The changes announced on Monday also includes ending the use of low-wage temporary foreign workers in communities where unemployment is 6% or higher, reducing the proportion of an employer’s workforce that can consist of low-wage temporary foreign workers to 10%, and shortening the duration of a low-wage temporary foreign worker permit from two years to one.

The temporary foreign worker programme was originally designed to address labour shortages by bringing non-Canadians to work on a short-term basis. It has seen substantial growth in recent years. However, it has faced criticism for its unintended consequences, including the suppression of wages and the vulnerability of workers to exploitation, particularly due to permits that bind employees to specific employers.

In response to these concerns, the government’s decision to scale back the programme signals a shift in policy, aiming to balance the need for labour with the protection of workers’ rights and the broader impacts on the labour market.

A UN special rapporteur had called it, “a breeding ground for contemporary forms of slavery.”

Trudeau mentioned that his cabinet is also contemplating reductions to the permanent resident intake. Trudeau, who has been trailing in the polls ahead of a likely election next year, faces growing public concern over the number of immigrants Canada is admitting.

Read also: Immigration policy changes spur protests from international students in Canada

He stated that the government will unveil a more comprehensive plan regarding immigration levels this autumn. Although Canada has long taken pride in its welcoming approach to newcomers, the government is now facing increasing pressure to curb the number of temporary residents, which has surged in recent years.

Together with earlier adjustments made this year, these measures are expected to reduce the number of temporary foreign workers as the temporary worker program needs a bigger reset, according to Randy Boissonnaul, Member of the House of Commons of Canada.