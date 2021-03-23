Agrawal, branding expert, says companies should focus on these 3 things

As businesses have shifted online, the pace has become nothing short of breakneck. E-commerce means a company is up and running 24/7, and even those who don’t have online stores still need to establish an online presence.

Digital marketer and branding guru, Abhishek Agrawal, is an authority on this online transition, and according to him, there are three things companies need to focus on: minimalism, hustle, and finding meaning.

Agrawal explains that a lot of people have a misconception that you need to go over the top when it comes to promoting your brand. This might work for some companies, but there is a fine line between too much and an effective strategy, he says.

According to him, minimalism is defined as a style or technique based on sparseness and simplicity.

Minimalism in business removes distractions and zeroes in on the product or service, and this lets people focus on scaling their companies and the strategies they will utilize to achieve this, he explains.

He notes that minimalism leads directly to hustle, which can be a major path to success.

When not used as slang, hustle means busy activity and to work energetically or to conduct business assertively and be competitive, Agrawal says.

When he states the importance of hustling, Agrawal refers to running a company efficiently and strategically as management skills are a core component of success.

He also hints that people need to find meaning in their work.

“When a business is launched, the goal is to provide a product and/or service to customers. This might be more of the general population or a carefully targeted consumer group,” Agrawal says.

“The bottom line is that the founder needs to start a company they have some sort of connection to. If you cannot find meaning in your own brand, how are customers supposed to do so? Those who find meaning in their work put more energy and effort into the organization.

“This applies to owners, supervisors, and employees alike. People can tell when employees enjoy their jobs and believe in the work they are performing. Not only does this result in a positive brand image, it results in customers believing in your brand as well to build mutual long-term business relationships,” he explains.