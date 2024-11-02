AGF takes over case of detained #EndBadGovernance minors amid public outcry

Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney general of the federation and minister of justice, has taken over the prosecution of #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arraigned in the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday.

The 75 protesters, aged between 12 and 15, face charges of terrorism, an attempt to overthrow the government, and alleged mutiny due to their involvement in the protest.

The arraignment has drawn backlash from civil society organisations and opposition leaders, who condemned the detention and prosecution of minors and urged the government to promptly address the situation.

In a statement on Friday night, Fagbemi acknowledged awareness of the case and expressed the need to review certain issues before making an informed decision.

He clarified that he lacks authority to alter the court’s decision to remand the minors until January but has instructed the Nigeria Police to transfer the case file to his office for further examination by the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF).

The statement reads, “It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the #EndBadGovernance violent protest in court for various offences including treason.”

He added, “There are some issues my office will need to look into regarding the matter to enable me to take an informed decision.”

“I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January,” Fagbemi continued.

“It is not within my power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January. I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the casefile to my office and hand over same to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday, 2nd November 2024.”

The AGF further stated, “I have directed the DPPF to immediately put machinery in motion for consideration of the court to bring the adjournment date forward (an earlier date).”

Justice Obiora Egwuatu granted bail to 67 of the 76 minors, setting bail at N10 million each. Those granted bail, all under 15, are required to provide one surety, who must be a civil servant.

In court, the minors appeared malnourished, with four of them collapsing and needing to be carried out of the courtroom, writhing in pain on the floor.

The minors were detained following their arrest during a nationwide protest from August 1 to 10, sparked by severe economic hardship that led many Nigerians to the streets to voice their frustrations.

