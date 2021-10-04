AGF, Kaduna, Adamawa to face Lagos, Rivers on VAT appeal

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the governments of Adamawa, Plateau, and Kaduna States are set to join the Federal Inland Revenue Service in its appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt which empowered Rivers State to collect the Value Added Tax.

Dependable sources also said that Zamfara and Kogi would join the coalition against Rivers State.

The PUNCH reported that the High Court had in the judgment ruled against the FIRS in the tax collection litigation and ordered that the Rivers State government was the rightful collector of the tax among others.

The FIRS had challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal, seeking the setting aside of the High Court verdict.

But sources closed to the AGF and governors of the three states said on Sunday in Abuja that they would file a leave of the court to be joined in the suit on Tuesday.

The source said, “They (states) are going to ask to be joined in the suit as co-appellants against the Federal High Court judgment that favours Rivers State.

“These states understand the possible consequences if the final judgment at the Supreme Court goes against the FIRS. They are going to take the fight as if it is theirs.

"In fact, their motion papers will be ready by October 4 and will be filed on Tuesday, October 5."

The source also added that more states, especially Kogi and Zamfara, were going to be joining the suit to form a coalition with the FIRS.

The senior special assistant to AGF Abubakar Malami (Media), Umar Gwandu, did not respond to inquiries sent to him by The PUNCH.