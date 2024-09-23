Agency warns of flooding in Benue basin

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has raised concerns about rising water levels along the River Benue Basin, warning of potential widespread flooding of the area soon.

Data released by the agency on Sunday revealed a steady increase in water levels, approaching the flood threshold.

“Water levels recorded at key gauge stations are alarming, with Wuro Boki at 6.36 metres and Jimeta Bridge at 5.04 metres.

“Ibbi station stands at 8.2 metres, Makurdi at 9.4 metres, and Lokoja (Niger River) at 8.68 metres,” the report said.

It noted that the rising waters, especially at Makurdi and Ibbi, had placed the River Benue Basin on high alert.

The agency advised immediate preventive measures in states along the river, particularly those previously identified as flood-prone.

“The water levels at our critical stations along the River Benue Basin as of Saturday, September 21, 2024, show steady increases towards flood levels,” NIHSA stated.

The agency stressed the urgency of improving water conveyance and flood containment to protect vulnerable communities.

It added that they would monitor river levels and provide updates to help authorities and the public mitigate flood risks.

Femi Bejide, director of operational hydrology, NIHSA, is urging residents to vacate flood plains immediately.

“The flooding we are seeing now is caused by heavy rainfall and precipitation. However, river flooding is about to start, and it will be severe.

“Communities in Bayelsa and Jigawa states are particularly vulnerable due to their geography.

“Authorities have advised against building on flood plains, yet this remains a recurring issue.

“We’ve repeatedly told people to move from these areas, but the problem persists,” Bejide added.

The director stated that many Nigerians are waiting for government palliatives, which have become politicised, further complicating response efforts.