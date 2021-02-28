Agency set to develop youths’ creative capacity through talent, modelling competition

In a bid to develop Nigerian youths’ creative capacity, support upskilling and create employment opportunities, AYKO Agency has announced AYKO 2021- a talent and modelling competition open to individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 years old with a compelling story.

AYKO Agency which is a talent and modelling agency born of a shared passion of the co-founders has a vision of: “creating a platform that enables African talents and models to have equitable opportunities and an unbiased start in life”.

The Agency was formed out of the names of its co-founders, Ayoola Bakare (@ayoola) and Koya Onagoruwa (@adeonagoruwa). Both have restated their commitment to giving back to society and in addition to the aforementioned, are committed to supporting other worthwhile causes including mental health awareness, digital poverty, and community support.

Entries are open from March 8, 2021, to young adults between the ages of 18 and 24 years old. Twelve models and/or talents will be selected from the poll of applications and presented before our judges on June 11, 2021, at a glitzy event managed by Pride Rock Entertainment, where we will pick five lucky winners.

These five winners will be going home with a cash prize of N500,000 each, a three-week intensive Bootcamp training session with AYKO Agency to help them hone and develop their skills, financial literacy and personal development and an exclusive sign on as a model or talent with AYKO Agency.

AYKO Agency has stated that is not only out to develop the creative capacity of the models and talents, but strongly believe that investing in the wellbeing and improving the lifestyle of talents and models will encourage self-growth, which will help its talents and models realise their own potential.

The agency hinted that this is it has the AYKO Foundation whose main goals is to drive mental health awareness, digital poverty and community support in Nigeria.

“In addition to all other prizes, we will be partnering with indigenous NGOs to focus on these aforementioned areas,” the agency added.