Agbor gas explosion: Delta lifts embargo on siting of plants, petrol stations

Delta State Executive Council has approved the lifting of the embargo placed on the siting of gas and petrol stations across the state and approved guidelines for the regulation of gas plants and fuel stations.

This came 10 months after the Agbor Gas explosion which claimed about 23 lives leading to the placement of the embargo as reports blamed the explosion on indiscriminate siting of gas plants.

Emmanuel Angbaduba, commissioner for oil and gas, during a post exco briefing in Asaba, Tuesday, said that siting of petrol and gas stations in the state would be done with stringent conditions.

He said that existing ones plants and stations would be given time to upgrade according to the new regulations, adding that they must obey safety measures.

Charles Aniagwu, Commissioner for Information, said that the council meeting presided by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, approved the release of N600 million counterpart-fund for SDGs to finance the 2020 scheme in the state.

Aniagwu disclosed that said the council approved N456 million for payment of athletes who won medals at the recently concluded National Sports Festival “Edo 2020” and the transfer of School of Marine Technology, Burutu, from Ministry of Transport to Ministry Higher Education for better management and supervision.

Read also: Warri residents lament high cost of electricity tariff

He also said that the council approved the determination of a contract for the construction of 50 units of two and three-bedroom houses awarded by the state government at Ibusa since 2013.

He said that the state government would embrace Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) arrangement to fast-track the project.

“At today’s Exco meeting, we also approved the appointment of Michael Onodowo as Regent of Igbide Kingdom in Isoko South Local Government Area and Sunday Owoupele as Ebenanaowei of Tarakiri Kingdom in Patani Local Government Area.

“Exco also approved terms of allotment of factory plots to investors at the Agro-Industrial Park at Aboh-Ogwashi to enable investors come in to fast-track the commencement of the industrial park.

“The council also approved the construction of road and stormwater drains behind the new state secretariat to link the drains to the Okpanam Road storm drainage.

“We also approved the construction of General Hospital at Ute-Okpu in Ika North East Local Government Area to address health challenges of the communities in the area,” he said.