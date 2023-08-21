Agbakoba tasks new AGF on reforming Nigeria’s criminal justice system
Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), a former president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), has called on the new Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to urgently undertake reforms in Nigeria’s criminal justice system.
He also called for the creation of a national prosecution agency, with the unbundling of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Agbakoba in a statement Monday said there were pressing tasks to be carried out urgently by the new Attorney General of the Federation.
According to him, “Major reforms of the criminal justice system with particular reference to the utter confusion in the duplicated work of our law enforcement agencies in particular, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC), is urgently needed.
“Also there is a need to unbundle EFCC and restrict them to investigation only while a new National Prosecution Agency ought to be established.
“Another key reform would be a complete decentralised Police Force at local state and federal levels.
“Major revamp of our outdated laws is urgently needed to follow the Rwanda example that modified 1000 laws.
Read also: Edun, Pate & seven ministers Tinubu needs to revamp Nigeria
“Last but not least, the AGF must work on Speed of Justice. It’s a crying shame it takes upwards of 15 years to conclude cases from the High court to the Supreme Court.
“Finally, but not exhausted is to create sector specific dispute resolution Agencies to free up the utterly cluttered dockets of the regular courts.
“The other very important task before the Attorney General will be the unnecessary and wholly inefficient matter of over-centralisation of our superior courts.”
Agbakoba suggested that “There is no better time than now to hack down the highly centralised court systems in Nigeria.
“The AGF is invited to consider major constitutional amendments to create a system of federal and state courts.
“State courts ought to have exclusive jurisdiction over matters related to them. This is also the case for federal courts whose jurisdiction must be limited to federal causes.
“This will free up the clutter at the Supreme Court and make it the policy court it ought to be in the first place.”
He strongly believed that “We have a brilliant AGF in Lateef Fagbemi SAN. I am convinced this will be a simple task for him.
“He is a very good colleague and I have the highest confidence in his abilities.”
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
!!!!GREETINGS!!!it’s legal approve by the federal government of Nigerian opportunity to get a car at minimum price
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
GOLF3= N250,000,, (DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
GOLF4= N300.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA BIG DADDY= N500.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MATRIX= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SPIDER= N950k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MUSCLE #850,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIACE BUS= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HILUX= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA EVIL SPIRIT= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
DINNER TRUCK= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA ACCORD= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVALON= N800.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA COROLLA= N550.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
COASTA BUS= N3.5M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA VENZA N1,600,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS250 1, 000,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS350 1.300,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS RX350= N2.,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS RX330= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS GL470 N2.5m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS ES330 #950,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS ES350 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
RANGE ROVER SPORT 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER EVOGUE 3.0M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 2.8M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ ML350 #1.9M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ CLS 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
ACURA ZDX 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
ACURA MDX 1.2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TIPER= N3.5M,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER= N950.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVENSIS= N650.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PRADO= N1.3m,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SEINNA= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ c300= N1.8m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
NISSAN PATHFENDER= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA RAV4= N700.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA PILOT= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER= N3.M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LAND ROVER-JEEP= N1. 8M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PICNIC= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
AND A LOT OF CARS ARE AVAILABLE PLEASE