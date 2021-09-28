Again, youths, students reject COVID-19 forceful vaccination in Edo

Concerned citizens in Edo State on Monday staged a peaceful protest in Benin metropolis against the state government’s forceful COVID-19 vaccination, saying that hunger, poverty and insecurity are killing Edo people not COVID-19.

The concerned citizens, under the auspices of coalition of civil societies, religious groups, university students, youths and artisans in the state, opined that vaccination is by choice and not by force.

The protesters, who carried placards with inscriptions such as “Protect my right, we need security in Edo, not COVID-19 vaccine, force kidnappers to leave Benin-Auchi road, we will resist any form of executive rascality”, said they are not against the vaccine but it shouldn’t be forced on citizens as it is a gross violation of human rights.

Blessed Jatt, spokesperson of the group, said malaria killed more than 500,000 persons in the country including Edo state but the governor is not worried.

According to him, HIV/AIDS is increasing in the state, Hepatitis B is killing people in the state but the governor seemed not to be aware.

“If the vaccines are food items it will not get to the masses. The government will give it to their children, members of their family within the country and in diasporas.

“Obaseki did not give palliatives to the people, especially the masses. Why are they now forcing us to take the vaccines?”Jatt queried.

Also speaking, Curtis Ogbebor said the protest was to ask the governor to reverse his decision on the enforcement of using COVID-19 vaccine card as pass to public spaces.

He said: “This is just a warning protest. We are giving the government a 48-hour ultimatum to reverse its decision or we will shut down the economy of Edo State. There are issues of urgent concern such as security and welfare of citizens.

“We are out here to express displeasure over the enforcement of COVID-19 vaccine on residents despite a substantive court order.

“Any bank or financial institutions that adopt the ‘no vaccine card no entry’, we will mobilize to shut down the banks. It is rather unfortunate that the governor enforced forceful vaccination. What we need now is security and other sundry issues.