Govt coercion soars Edo’s Covid vaccination to over 7,000 in three days

The Edo state government on Monday said it had administered over 7,960 vaccines to residents in the state between Friday, September 17 to Sunday, September 19.

Osamwonyi Irowa, permanent secretary, Edo state ministry of health, who made this known to journalists in Benin City, said the number of individuals showing interest to get vaccinated has risen above the daily target of 3,000.

Irowa attributed the significant turnout in the vaccine uptake to the ongoing enforcement of “no vaccine card, no entry to government offices” that came into effect on Wednesday, September 15.

“We want to thank the Edo people for the uptake of the vaccines. We are witnessing increasing demand for the vaccine and they are all getting it. We have enough vaccines for Edo people and our target is to hit the roof,” Irowa said.

Read Also: Edo restrict access to government offices for unvaccinated workers

He, however, warned persons allegedly buying and selling vaccination cards without getting inoculated to desist from such acts or will be dealt with following the law of the state.

“When we find any of such, we will investigate appropriately and track the persons involved. We are not encouraging people to get the card but only to get vaccinated. So, if you don’t want to get vaccinated, then don’t go near the cards,” he said.

Over the past 72hours, the permanent secretary said the state has recorded 58 new cases and five new deaths, raising the total number of mortalities recorded in the third wave of the pandemic to 64.