Again, Senate insists on probe of N40bn in NDDC

The Senate on Tuesday insisted that no amount of distraction will stop it from probing the N40billion illegally expended by Interim Management Committee ( IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission ( NDDC ).

Sounding it a warning, the Red Chamber said those fighting against the planned probe should refrain from it.

There were plans by some persons to scuttle the planned investigation exercise, over allegation of witch-hunt levelled against the National Assembly particularly the Senate, by the Acting Managing Director of NDDC, Kemebradikumo Pondei.

The move, it was gathered, also was to frustrate the forensic auditing being carried out by the Presidency.

Also, the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi ( PDP Delta North) had alleged that Akpabio collected contracts worth N500million from NDDC in 2017 without executing them, despite receiving full payment.

But Akpabio had swiftly fired back through the IMC by alleging that Nwaoboshi similarly collected N3.6billion worth of contracts from the commission in 2016, without any execution .

On Tuesday, the decision by Senate to must probe NNDC followed a fresh demand for extension of time by the Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee , mandated to carry out the investigation, Senator Olubunmi Adetunbi ( APC Ekiti North ).

Relying on Order 43 of the Senate standing rules, Adetunbi explained that due to COVID-19 pandemic and attendant lockdowns, many of the Stakeholders invited by the committee did not respond on time.

He however said some have indicated interest to honour the Senate invite and to appear before it.

Consequently, the Senate, as was announced by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, granted the Committee four additional weeks to carry out the investigation.

Lawan said: “We wish the Committee a very successful exercise and urged it to remain focus as far as the planned investigation on finances of NDDC under the Interim Management Committee ( IMC), is concerned .

“The move by the Senate in this direction, has generated a lot of controversies driven by vested interests .

“So many side attractions , detractions and disruptions pro or against the planned investigation are being carried out by people or groups of people.

“Part of the distractions are series of write ups in the media by the vested groups almost on daily basis but unfortunately , all these cannot stop the Senate from forging ahead with an assignment backed by resolution and firmly within the ambit of its constitutional responsibilities .

“So, in their own interest, the earlier they stop the distractions the better , because our committee will forge ahead with the assignment,” Lawan stated.