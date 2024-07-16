Again, House of representatives’ member, Ekene Adams dies at 39

Ekene Abubakar Adams, a member of the House of Representatives, has died. The former Labour Party (LP) lawmaker, who represented the Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna, died at the age of 39 following a prolonged illness.

“The House of Representatives is saddened to announce the passing of a dear member of the 10th Assembly, Rep. Ekene Abubakar Adams who died early Tuesday, at the age of 39,” Akin Rotimi spokesperson of the House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Before his tenure in the House, Adams held roles in the sports sector, serving as the general manager of Kada City Football Club and Remo Stars. He was also the chairman of the House Committee on Sports until his death.

Adams’ death follows closely after the recent passing of two other House members: Olaide Adewale Akinremi of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who represented the Ibadan North federal constituency, and Isa Dogonyaro, who represented Babura/Garki federal constituency of Jigawa state.

Akinremi died last week, while Dogonyaro passed away in May after a brief illness.