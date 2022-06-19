AfriSAFE announces $2,000 prize for journalists, launches campaign as nomination process begins

Organizers of the Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) have announced a $2,000 prize for the grand winner of the AfriSAFE Journalist award category, which seeks to recognise outstanding journalistic work that covers broad issues on the Occupational, Health, Safety and Environment (OHSE) industry.

This was disclosed by Afe Mayowa, the Chairman of the AfriSAFE Board.

Afe who stated that it was in line with the body’s bid to support excellent reporting and throw light on salient issues confronting various sectors as regards Safety and Health, opined that: “The grand winner of this category will receive $2000; runners-up will be eligible for other product support by notable brands”.

“The winning article, news story or column must be newsworthy, thoroughly investigated and should succinctly cover salient issues arising in the society”.

In the same vein, Femi Da-silva, the chief coordinator of AfriSAFE declared that nomination is now open for AfriSAFE 2022 which will recognise and celebrate organizations and individuals that have displayed a verifiable commitment to the health, safety, environment and well-being of their workplaces and the community at large.

Nominations can be made via www.afrisafe.org and will end on July 18, while the award ceremony will be held on November 12 in Lagos Nigeria.

Da-Silva added that the theme of this year is ‘Man in the Mirror,’ inspired by the late Michael Jackson’s hit song.

“The theme is about making a change and realizing that it has to start with you! It simply drives home the message that Safety is You! Safety is Me; Safety is our individual responsibility.

“It re – informs how we are each responsible for our safety and the safety of people around us,” he said.

AfriSAFE is sponsored by the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH), a global chartered membership body for safety and health professionals; Hybrid Group, Combined Training Solutions, Eximia Realty and Surveillance Fire Ltd, among other supporters.