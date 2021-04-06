Afrinvest appoints Onoise Onaghinon as COO

Afrinvest West Africa Limited, a leading wealth advisory firm, has announced the appointment of Onoise Onaghinon as its chief operating officer (COO).

Onaghinon joined Afrinvest, then Sectrust in 2003 as an analyst in the Firm’s investment banking division. With diligence, commitment and professionalism, she rose through the ranks to become an associate, then vice president and eventually executive director & head of investment banking.

She is a seasoned veteran in the Nigerian capital markets and investment landscape with over 18 years of experience in capital raising, mergers and acquisitions, and restructurings across many industries.

In 2017, Onaghinon took a sabbatical from the Firm to head the Public Private Partnership Agency of the Edo State Government. Having acquitted herself creditably in the public sector, she has re-joined the Firm to resume as the new COO.

According to Ike Chioke, group managing director of Afrinvest, “over the years, Onaghinon has demonstrated great leadership, professional excellence and outstanding client commitment in driving the Firm’s business units, particularly our investment banking division. We are delighted to have her back and we look forward to leveraging her cross-disciplinary experience across the Afrinvest group”.

In her new role, Onaghinon will oversee human resources, legal & compliance, internal control and general services while leading the Firm’s initiatives to improve efficiency across its subsidiaries.

Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited is a wealth advisory firm involved in investment banking, securities trading, asset management and investment research with a focus on West Africa.