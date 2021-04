The Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria ( PSHAN) has announced the appointment of Tinuola Akinbolagbe as the chief executive officer. She will lead the PSHAN team to actively engage private sector players to take bold, positive steps to achieve universal health coverage in Nigeria. As a not- for-profit, the business-led organization founded to improve…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login