AFRIMA receives record number of 8,880 entries for 2021 edition

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards, (AFRIMA), are pleased to have received a staggering number of 8,880 entries for the AFRIMA 2021 Awards at the close of submission of entries on August 20, 2021, in spite of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the culture and creative industry.

The figure, which is 8.86 percent higher than the 2019 edition, presents a record number of entries since the inception of the continental awards in 2014.

Now in its eighth year, AFRIMA, the ultimate recognition of African music, globally honours African artists, music producers, songwriters, video directors, Disc Jockeys, Choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living on the continent or in the diaspora as well as international acts with the 23.9-carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

This year’s entries were received from 50 African countries across the five regions of Africa and 10 countries from Europe and North America including; Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France, Portugal, among others.

“The increased interest in the awards is a clear indication that AFRIMA, a platform of bringing Africans together through music and culture, is growing immensely across Africa and globally, which is a very important goal for us. Also, it is a signal that artistes and actors in the music industry are becoming resilient in the face of global challenges”, says Angela Martins, head of culture, African Union Commission.

Entries for the longest-running African continental awards in the last decade, which opened worldwide to artists on June 1, 2021, and closed on August 20, 2021, is higher than 2019 submissions of 8,157. It should be recalled that the award could not hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Zineb Seyad, head of communication and partnership, AFRIMA, “We are encouraged by the number of entries received for the 2021 AFRIMA. Of the 8,880 entries submitted this year; West Africa leads the pack with 30.4 percent of the total entries followed by Eastern Africa with 28.8 percent, Southern Africa with 22.9 percent, Central Africa and North Africa and International acts have 12.3 percent, 4.9 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

It can be recalled that the International Jury of AFRIMA, announced additional three new categories for the 2021 edition, which included; Best Soundtrack in a movie/series/documentary film, Best Global Act, and Breakout Artiste of the Year (Renaming Most Promising Artist).

Following the end of the AFRIMA 2021 entry submission, a 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA would arrive in Lagos on August 29, 2021, for the weeklong adjudication process. The AFRIMA Jury’s responsibility involves screening, categorizing, assessing, grading, and selecting the nominees into the 40 different regional and continental awarding categories.

On conclusion of the process, the 2021 Nominees’ List would be unveiled during a World Media Conference in the second week of September 2021, while public voting will follow immediately.

AFRIMA calls on followers and fans of African music to catch up with updates on the AFRIMA website, www.afrima.org, its social media platforms, @afrimawards and all broadcast affiliates to know who this year’s nominees’ finalists will be and for more information about the awards ceremony, which will take place in November 2021.

All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, is the ultimate recognition of African music globally.