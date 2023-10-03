Africa: Top 10 countries with the largest gold reserves 2023

Africa is home to some of the world’s largest gold reserves, with several countries holding more than 100 metric tons of the precious metal. These reserves represent a significant source of wealth and potential for economic development for the continent.

Gold is a valuable asset that can boost foreign exchange reserves, reduce reliance on foreign borrowing, attract foreign investment, and stabilize the national currency.

Read also: 10 safest countries in the world

According to the data released from Statista, here are the top 10 African countries with the largest gold reserves in 2023.

Algeria

Algeria is the clear leader in gold reserves in Africa, with over 174 metric tons. The country has been accumulating gold reserves since the early 2000s, and its reserves are now worth over $10 billion.

South Africa

South Africa is another major gold producer and holder of reserves in Africa. The country has over 125 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $7 billion.

Libya

Libya has over 117 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $6 billion. The country’s gold reserves were accumulated during the Gaddafi era and have been largely untouched since the 2011 civil war.

Egypt

Egypt has over 80.73 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $4 billion. The country has been increasing its gold reserves recently, seeking to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on foreign currency reserves.

Morocco

Morocco has over 22.12 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $1 billion. The country has been accumulating gold reserves since the 1970s.

Nigeria

Nigeria has over 21.37 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $1 billion. The country has been increasing its gold reserves in recent years, seeking to boost its foreign exchange reserves and reduce its reliance on oil exports.

Mauritius

Mauritius has over 12.44 metric tons of gold reserves. The country has been accumulating gold reserves since the 1980s, and its reserves are now worth over $700 million.

Read also 8 best places to live in Accra

Ghana

Ghana has over 8.74 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $500 million. The country has been increasing its gold reserves in recent years, as it seeks to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on cocoa exports.

Tunisia

Tunisia has over 6.84 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $400 million. The country has been accumulating gold reserves since the 1970s.

Mozambique

Mozambique has over 3.94 metric tons of gold reserves worth over $200 million. The country has been increasing its gold reserves in recent years, seeking to boost its foreign exchange reserves and reduce its reliance on foreign aid.

Read also: Nigeria tops 2023 homelessness ranking, see the full list

African countries’ accumulation of gold reserves is a sign of their growing economic importance and desire to diversify their economies. Gold is seen as a safe haven asset that can protect countries from economic shocks. It can also be used to back up the national currency and to attract foreign investment.

The continued growth of gold reserves in Africa will likely positively impact the continent’s economy. It will help to boost foreign exchange reserves, reduce reliance on foreign borrowing, and attract foreign investment. It will also help to stabilize the national currency and protect countries from economic shocks.