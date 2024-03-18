Afreximbank empower 300 African entrepreneurs with grant

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), a Pan-African multilateral financial institution has partnered with Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN) through an undisclosed grant to facilitate the training of 300 young African entrepreneurs.

According to a statement by the organisers, the six-week training program will focus on entrepreneurship and intra-African trade and is set to commence in March 2024.

“This program aims to enhance inclusivity in the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) by offering interventions that specifically support young Africans, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises,” it said.

Yusuf Daya, Director, AU/AfCFTA Relations and Trade Policy, Afreximbank emphasised the importance of capacitating young African entrepreneurs to take full advantage of the opportunities the AfCFTA availed.

“Our renewed support to the GAIN Masterclass underscores the Bank’s efforts to develop skills of African youth and build African entrepreneurial capacity under the Afreximbank Academy (AFRACAD),” Daya said.

The GAIN-Afreximbank Masterclass on Entrepreneurship and Intra-African Trade has been designed to equip young African entrepreneurs from various regions of the African continent with essential skills to foster the growth and expansion of their enterprises beyond their national borders.

“Participants will gain valuable insights into building and expanding their businesses by leveraging the intra-African Market, and will receive technical guidance, practical training, and business advisory from a faculty of international experts,” the statement disclosed.

Beyond the training, participants will gain in-depth knowledge, build connections, and access mentorship from experienced global mentors, all of which will successfully impact their business growth, Jerry Ojima Momoh, the Partnership Lead at GAIN said.

“We are happy to have this partnership with Afreximbank again this year to provide invaluable entrepreneurial support to young entrepreneurs. In 2022, we trained participants from 29 African countries,” Ojima added.