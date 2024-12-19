Afrexim Bank deepens competitiveness of Nigerian products with quality assurance centre

…partners Imo govt on construction of quality assurance centre

As part of efforts to deepen competitiveness of finished goods being produced in Nigeria, the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank) has extended the location of African Quality Assurance Centre to Imo State, South-East, Nigeria.

The location of second African Quality Assurance Centre to Imo State, having established the first in Sagamu, Ogun State, according to an official statement, was strategic going by the proximity of Imo to Aba in Abia State, the industrial hub of South-East and Central African market such as Cameroon, Gabon, Equatorial Guinea.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of African Quality Assurance Centre held along Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Aitport Road in Ngor/Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State, Amr Ali, Manager, Export Development of Afrexim Bank, said in line with its mandate, Afrexim Bank introduced African Quality Assurance Centre initiative to address non-tariff barriers to African trade.

Ali, who said that the Centre would offer testing, inspection and certification services for made in Africa products, noted that the Centre would ensure that African goods meet best international standards, thereby enabling them to compete effectively in the global market.

He also stated that the facility in Imo State was a significant step towards its vision as it would offer critical quality assessment services, adding that the African Quality Assurance Centre’s services would address the pressing need for quality assurance assessment in the Oil and Gas Sector too.

“A study revealed that Imo State is strategically positioned for the project, because of the increase of oil and gas activities and proximity to resource regions,” Ali said.

The Afrexim Bank representative further said that the Centre located in Imo State would bridge the gap of sending oil and gas and other products for export from Nigeria abroad for quality assurance tests.

He therefore solicited the support of the Government and people of Imo State to bring the project to fruition, declaring, “Hope Uzodinma-led administration’s commitment to fostering development and innovation is commendable.”

Responding on behalf of Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, Ernest Ibejiako, Commissioner for Industries, Mines and Solid Minerals, said the facility was “a unique and important institution that will not only encourage the production of goods by industries, but will also remove trade barriers in the global market, as it affects Nigeria and Africa in general.”

He said the place would test products for export from the region in particular and Country in general, ensuring they certify international standard requirements, and that “it will encourage capacity building of industries in Nigeria, as it is only the second of the Centre in the Country.”

“With the presence of the Centre in the State, industrialists who wish to produce for the international market will be trooping to establish their industry in the State, since it will be easy for them to test their products and be able to export and import”, he added.

While addressing the indigenes of the host community to support the project, cooperate with the construction company and ensure there is no security threat to both workers and their materials, Ibejiakor commended Governor Uzodinma’s efforts in attracting the Centre to the South East and Imo State in particular, stating that, “it is in line with the governor’s passion to make the region an industrial hub of Nigeria and West Africa at large.”

