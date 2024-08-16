Afreximbank seals deal to support Veenocks porcelain tiles plant in Nigeria

… investment to cost $117m

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has signed a project preparation facility agreement with Veenocks Limited for the financing of the development of Veenocks’ porcelain tile manufacturing plant located in Sagamu, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The plant, to be operated as an indigenously owned state-of-the-art facility with an annual production capacity of 6.6 million square metres of floor and wall tiles, is expected to bring on stream assets with an estimated investment cost of US$117 million.

Kanayo Awani, executive vice president, Intra-African Trade and Export Development Bank, signed the facility agreement on behalf of Afreximbank while Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, Ultimate Beneficial Owner of Veenocks Limited, signed for the company.

Read also: Afreximbank to double intra-African trade financing to $40bn by 2026

Under the terms of the facility agreement, the project preparation facility will be deployed during the pre-investment stage towards de-risking the project and rapidly advancing it to bankability, with the early-stage intervention sending a strong signal to the market about Afreximbank’s commitment to the project. In addition, Afreximbank will be appointed the Mandated Lead Arranger and will take the lead in syndicating the debt raise, with the ability to incorporate credit enhancements, if needed.

The project is expected to exploit and beneficiate Nigeria’s underutilised natural resources using clay to produce porcelain tiles for the domestic and international markets and will deploy proven technology to enable the country to exploit its natural resources at scale. In addition to creating over 700 job roles over its operational period, the project is expected to result in exports estimated at US$11.4 billion.

Read also: Afreximbank’s Ogun quality assurance centre receives international accreditation

Commenting on the agreement, Awani explained that the facility agreement reflected Afreximbank’s commitment to advancing impactful projects in Nigeria and beyond as well as its dedication to leveraging its diverse product suite to offer end-to-end solutions throughout the project finance value chain.

She added that the holistic approach reflected the Bank’s comparative advantages in supporting its member countries to implement projects efficiently and effectively and of its support for indigenous African investors establishing state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

Demand for tiles in Nigeria was estimated at 210 million square metres in 2023, with local production at 137 million square metres. The demand is projected to rise to 270 million square metres by 2027.

Read also: Afreximbank commits $2bn facility to support Africa’s health product manufacturing

Adebisi Abidemi Adebutu, group president of R28 Holdings, the parent company of Veenocks, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Afreximbank as a key partner in Veenocks’ journey towards sustainable growth. Once fully implemented, our state-of-the-art factories will set a new benchmark for world-class facilities in Africa, showcasing our commitment to excellence and innovation. This strategic partnership with Afreximbank marks a significant milestone in Veenocks’ expansion plans, enabling the company to leverage the Bank’s expertise and resources to drive growth and development in the region. With this collaboration, Veenocks is poised to make a meaningful impact in the industry, fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for communities across Africa.