Afolabi donates building to Ibadan school to promote quality learning

Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group, has donated a fully equipped building to Baptist Grammar School, Idi-Ishin in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The building features a mini-conference room, staff toilets, a Home Economics laboratory and accommodation for corps members deployed to the school.

The commissioning held at the school premises in September, was attended by members of the Baptist Grammar School Idi-Ishin Old Students Association (BAGOSA), teaching and non-teaching staff, representatives from the Oyo State Ministry of Education, students and a delegation from SIFAX Group.

Speaking at the event, Taiwo Afolabi, represented by Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, group coordinating director, emphasised the importance of giving back and investing in the next generation.

“We believe that education is the bedrock of any prosperous society. Every great society is built on the dreams and aspirations of young people—dreams that need nurturing and a conducive environment to blossom. A conducive learning environment is not a luxury; it is a necessity.

“By providing this facility, we are creating a space where future leaders, innovators, and problem-solvers will be shaped, influenced and developed. This facility will serve as a place where students can explore, learn and re-learn. It is a space where they will build confidence to dream big and aspire for a brighter future.

“My commitment to this project is not just about bricks and mortar—it is about hope and impact, it is about ensuring that no child feels limited by their circumstances, it is about giving back to a community that instilled so much in me and many others, it is about doing my part to create a ripple effect of positive change”, he said.

Eyitayo Alade Bamidele, principal of the school, described the donation as a timely gesture.

He also expressed his gratitude to the donor and SIFAX Group for their support and responsiveness during the course of the project.

“When I proposed to the Chairman of SIFAX Group about donating a building to the school, he welcomed the idea and started funding it immediately,” he added.

On her part, Jaiyeola Lewis, president of the Baptist Grammar School Idi-Ishin Old Students Association, lauded the development, while encouraging alumni to remain committed to improving the state of the learning facilities in their alma mater.

“Well, we know that government efforts are commendable, but we do understand that the government cannot do it alone,” she added.

The building is expected to be fully operational with immediate effect, with plans for additional support to ensure its maintenance and use.

