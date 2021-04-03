Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, is dead

The national publicity secretary of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, is dead.

Odumakin, a public analyst, activist and politician, reportedly died in Lagos on Saturday morning of complications from Covid-19.

Sources said the activist had been on ventilator at a treatment centre in Lagos, for an undisclosed period of time.

It was further gathered that the deceased had serious underlining conditions including diabetes, lung-related issues and a mild stroke he suffered a few years ago.

He had a lung surgery before he was put on a ventilator. The case, however, reportedly took a turn for the worse last week, with doctors concluding that the condition had become critical.

There is, however, no official comment from his family and political associates as of the time of filing this report.

Odumakin was a human rights activist who played a vital role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that fought General Sani Abacha’s regime after the annulment of the June 12, 1993 election.

He was the apex Yoruba group’s spokesman for over two decades, coordinating the publicity and public relations activities of the group.

He was also one of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders’ Forum (SMBLF) spokespersons, the body representing ethnic nationalities in the South-West, South-South, South-East and the Middle Belt.

He has consistently taken on the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government over alleged impartiality and favouritism in appointment into various offices.

His voice was also very loud in condemning the activities of killer herders in the Yorubaland.

He recently warned the Federal Government against arresting Sunday Igboho, who recently issued a quit notice to the Fulani herders in Ibarapa Oyo State and subsequently ejected the Sarkin Fulani in Igangan.