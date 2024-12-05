AfDB, Italian insurance group sign $6bn deal to foster investment in Africa

In a bid to provide credit protection to foster investment in Africa under the “Mattei Plan”, SACE, an Italian insurance-financial group and the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) have signed a $6bn deal.

The collaboration between SACE and AfDB is to sustain the development of initiatives with Africa’s public and private sectors, with additional opportunities for Italian businesses in education, agribusiness, healthcare, energy, water and infrastructure.

The signing took place during the African Investment Forum (AIF) 2024 Market Days currently underway in Rabat, Morocco. The AIF is a platform that helps develop bankable projects, secures funding, and facilitates deal closures. Its goal is to mobilize capital for key sectors, supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and Africa’s development agendas.

The collaboration agreement was signed by Michal Ron, chief international business officer of SACE responsible for the Overseas Network, and Hassatou N’Sele, AfDB’s vice president for finance and chief financial officer.

“The $6 billion Mattei plan to bolster economic links and create an energy hub for Europe, while curbing African emigration to Europe, was unveiled by Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni in February this year. The Italian Government and the African Development Bank Group have planned a series of joint initiatives to support the implementation of the Mattei Plan.”

This initiative establishes synergies between SACE’s products, such as the Push Strategy as an untied export credit product, traditional export credit insurance, and the financial products offered by the African Development Bank Group. It will support the financing of high-impact projects in Africa while jointly generating opportunities for business matching between African and Italian companies.

“Africa represents a market of great potential for our companies, and our collaboration under the “Mattei Plan” will strengthen their positioning in key sectors for the continent’s development, in line with the purpose of the Mattei Plan,” said Ron. “In particular, we are already identifying new business opportunities where SACE can make a difference thanks to the Push Strategy, a financial instrument that, through guarantees, connects African buyers with Italian SMEs, involving them in strategic projects related to infrastructure, agribusiness, healthcare, energy, and education: priority sectors where Made in Italy, with SACE’s support, can offer a significant contribution.”

The collaboration also looks to expand commercial relations between Italy and Africa, encouraging the business of Italian companies interested in operating on the continent in priority sectors of the Mattei Plan: education and training, agriculture/agro-industry, healthcare, energy, water, infrastructure, including digital economy infrastructure.

All AfDB regional member countries (of which Nigeria is a part) will be eligible, although initial priority will be given to the countries identified in the Mattei Plan: Algeria, the Republic of Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, and Tunisia.

Potential African buyers will be invited to participate in Business Matching events organized by SACE, involving Italian counterparts, to foster collaboration and strengthen the Italy-Africa partnership.

N’Sele noted that despite perceived risks, Africa offers numerous investment opportunities, particularly in sectors like education, agribusiness, and energy, where actual risk is lower than perceived.

She added: “The African Development Bank Group is committed to deepening our partnerships with institutions like SACE to expand financing and de-risking solutions for critical projects across Africa. Through collaborations like the ‘Mattei Plan’, in partnership with SACE, we aim to unlock these opportunities and ensure that Africa’s vast potential is fully realized.”

