The African Development Bank (AfDB) has invested over $8 billion in water infrastructure across 40 African countries since 2000, benefiting more than 92 million people. This was disclosed by Johannes Chirwa, Director of Water Development and Sanitation Department at AfDB, during the African Ministers’ Council on Water (AMCOW) West Africa sub-regional meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by Emily Kilongi, AfDB Principal Water and Sanitation Engineer, Chirwa emphasised that the meeting provided a crucial platform to assess progress, tackle challenges, and shape future water management strategies in Africa. According to him, AfDB has been actively participating in policy dialogue through initiatives such as African Water Week and AfricaSan.

“Looking ahead, the Bank is actively involved in developing a post-2025 Africa Water Vision, contributing expertise to ensure a comprehensive and impactful strategy,” Chirwa said.

He reiterated the AfDB’s commitment to enhancing water governance through mechanisms like the Pan-African Water Sector Monitoring and Reporting System (WASSMO). The forthcoming Africa Water Vision and Policy, along with the bank’s 2026-2030 Action Plan, are expected to address emerging challenges in water management.

Speaking at the event, Jihane El Gaouzi, a representative of the African Union Commission (AUC), noted that while the Africa Water Vision 2025 has significantly raised awareness about water and sanitation challenges, substantial issues remain.

Read also: AfDB, IITA sign €5 million grant to boost food security

“Africa still faces significant challenges in achieving equitable and sustainable water management despite progress from initiatives like the UN Water Conference 2023 and the Africa Water Investment Programme,” she said.

El Gaouzi highlighted key upcoming events aimed at advancing Africa’s water security agenda, including the Africa Water Summit scheduled for August 2025 in South Africa and the UN Water Conference in 2026, to be co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal. She noted that water and sanitation have been designated as the AU’s official theme for 2026 under Agenda 2063.

She explained that the 5th Specialised Technical Committee and the 44th Executive Council of the AU have urged the AUC to develop a climate-resilient, inclusive water security framework. According to her, Africa needs a continental governance framework to ensure sustainable and equitable water access, reaffirming that access to water is a fundamental right.

El Gaouzi called for stronger collaboration among governments, the private sector, and regional organisations while reaffirming the AUC’s commitment to Africa’s post-2025 water vision through strategic planning and policy-driven investment.

AMCOW, founded in 2002, promotes cooperation, security, economic development, and poverty eradication through effective water resource management and supply services. In 2008, at the 11th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) Assembly in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, African leaders committed to accelerating water and sanitation goals across the continent, mandating AMCOW to spearhead the implementation of these commitments.

Share